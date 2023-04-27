NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those wanting to help support conservation measures and have the desire to work with others can apply to be a part of the Master Naturalist Program. It’s put on by Bernalillo County Open Space is offering a range of free classes to a select group of participants.

Classes are held on Thursdays from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will complete a 40-hour service project on open space properties during the following year. Only 25 spots are available.

People who are interested can visit the county online for more info or send an email to mbsimbana@bernco.gov. Applications will be accepted until May 5. You can apply for 2023 summer training online as well.