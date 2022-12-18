ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a special moment at Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl. The Bernalillo County first responders that lost their lives in a helicopter crash over the summer were honored.

Servpro recognized the families of the fallen first responders. They were Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levinson, and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King.

Each family received a coin in honor of their loved ones. The coins had their name and badge number engraved in it.