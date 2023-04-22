BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The annual public safety dodgeball tournament was held on Saturday. It involved the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue in collaboration with Special Olympics New Mexico.
This year’s event had 32 teams; the registration fee for each team was $100.
All the money that was raised during the event went directly to the Special Olympics New Mexico.
In the championship round, the Niagara Ballers and AFR faced each other to determine the winner.
The top three teams received a prize, and the total amount the event raised has not yet been announced. Anyone was welcome to watch while enjoying food trucks that were on site.