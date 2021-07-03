BernCo. animal care services offer tips for pets during 4th of July

The dog is hiding under the sofa and afraid to go out. The concept of dog’s anxiety about thunderstorm, fireworks and loud noises. Pet’s mental health, excessive emotionality, feelings of insecurity.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – In a press release Friday, Bernalillo County Animal Care Services reminded pet owners what they can do to protect their pets during the 4th of July. The release states more companion animals, especially dogs, are picked up by Bernalillo County and City of Albuquerque animal care officers than at any other time of the year.

“Animals should be secured indoors during Fourth of July events and all animals should have identification in case they do escape,” said Bernalillo County Animal Care Services Director Misha Goodman. “A dog’s hearing is much more acute than humans and the high-pitched sounds from fireworks may result in physical or emotional damage to your pet.”

The county suggested if an animal goes missing, social media should be checked and file a lost report on sites like Petharbor.com, Nextdoor, Facebook, or Adoptapet.com. Local animal shelters’ websites should be checked as well as calling the City of Albuquerque at 311 or in unincorporated Bernalillo County at 505-314-0281.