Bernalillo traffic delays expected as Capitol Christmas tree passes through

Crews are getting ready to cut the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from the Carson National Forest. Photo Courtesy: KRQE Reporter | Francesca Washington

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE)- On Wednesday, November 13, traffic delays are expected as the Capitol Christmas tree will be passing through the Town of Bernalillo.

The tree is approximately expected to travel through the town between 3:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A law enforcement escort will be present during the transport in addition to local law enforcement as they block intersections to ensure the tree safely passes through the construction area.

Local officials anticipate a minor traffic delay during this time. Spectators are welcome to view the tree and transport vehicle as they pass through Bernalillo.

However, officials caution pedestrians to stay a safe distance from the roadway.