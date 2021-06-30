Bernalillo School District believes dumped computers were stolen

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school district is responding after computers belonging to them were dumped along an Albuquerque walking trail. Terry Darnell, the Interim Superintendent of Bernalillo Public Schools said he believes the computers were stolen.

They were stacked on a pallet outside a storage warehouse for months… and were not locked up. “Bernalillo Public Schools takes responsibility for not having those secure. We will make sure in the future that we will do a better job securing anything that we have that is Bernalillo Public Schools,” said Darnell.

Darnell said he wasn’t aware dozens of the district’s old computers were dumped along a trail near Tramway and I-40 over the weekend until he saw KRQE’s story from Tuesday. Darnell said those computers were taken out of service about 3 years ago and the district was hoping to recycle them, but never got to it. He said all the hardware, along with any data or information on the computers, had already been removed.

Darnell said they have no leads as to who took the computers. “We don’t think it was an employee that took them, we’re very hopeful that’s not the case,” said Darnell. “Like I said, we won’t know anything and I don’t want to assume anything until I have facts and can go from there.”

The school district is currently reviewing surveillance video from the last several months, to hopefully catch the crime taking place. Albuquerque Police are working with the district and are currently looking at the computers for evidence.