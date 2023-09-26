BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County has updated its food code, affecting regulations on milk and eggs, cannabis, and dogs at restaurants.

The county said the changes align with the latest FDA model and the same updates are expected within Albuquerque city limits and on the state level.

“The updates to the food code that we passed tonight modernize our ordinance and recognize the value of our local food economy and local agriculture to our community,” said District 5 Commissioner Eric Olivas.

Among the new rules: a provision formally allowing pet dogs in outdoor dining spaces and clarifying that edible cannabis products can be manufactured within the county.

The new code also allows the sale of raw milk, which is unpasteurized, and ungraded eggs.

“Especially exciting that we will now empower our local agricultural producers to sell their products like raw milk and ungraded eggs directly to consumers,” commented Olivas.

The new regulations make it so any food product that is prepared, packaged, and labeled is allowed to be donated.