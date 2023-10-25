BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission approved $409,707 to fund four-full time positions to assists homeless families with shelter and support.

The four positions will support clients, case management and operations at the county family wellness shelter. “The approved funding will help staff this important program that provides families access to safe housing and the support and services they need for their stability and wellbeing,” District 3 County Commissioner Adriann Barboa said in a release.

The family wellness program houses families in transitional housing and provides them will support and services to help them become self sufficient. The funding for the new positions comes from the county’s behavioral health gross receipts tax.