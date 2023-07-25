BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County has launched an ad to cut down on illegal dumping. This one focuses on tires.

This PSA depicts a man tossing tires out on the mesa and driving off, but one tire won’t stay there, rolling through town before it ends up right back at the man’s house.

The message: “Tires are trouble when they’re dumped illegally.”

It’s all part of the county’s latest effort to crack down on this ongoing problem, and the second campaign released this year.

County officials said it’s about more than just trying to keep the scenery pretty. It’s also about economic development.

The county released an ad highlighting free curbside pickup back on March 30. Find out more here.