BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Officials are working to recover a body Sunday. The Medical Investigator’s Office (OMI) is involved in the case.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helped OMI with recovering a body of a man in his 80s. His body was found near the area of Canyon Estates Trailhead, north of Tijeras and I-40.

On Saturday, the man was reported missing. Details on the case are limited.