NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is set to provide details on the April 16 deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead. The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page

According to BCSO a deputy-involved shooting took place in the 2300 block of Griffin Road SW. Deputies were responding to a welfare check when they made contact with 35-year-old Jared Romero, armed with a knife. After a confrontation came about between the man and the deputies, at least one deputy fired a gun, hitting the man. He died at the scene.