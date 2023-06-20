ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Just two years after getting its first body cameras, which were cell phones embedded into deputies’ vests, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is switching to a whole new system.

“I bought a digital evidence management system. I didn’t buy a traditional camera,” said then-Sheriff Manny Gonzales. In a January 2021 press conference, he proudly announced the partnership with body camera company, Utility Inc., after years of resisting the idea of body cameras. However, current-Sheriff John Allen said when taking over office, he quickly learned the system was not up to par.

“When I would speak to deputies, a lot of deputies wouldn’t like the cameras, and I asked why,” said Sheriff Allen. “So I started looking into it, and immediately, within a week, we came up with 31 issues.”

He said, in addition to low-quality audio and visuals, the system was difficult to download video from. Sheriff Allen is now pulling out of the five-year, $3.8 million contract with Utility Inc. On Tuesday night, county commissioners approved his request to spend a little over $4 million on a new multi-year contract with the company Axon.

“I look at Axon as a company that’s forward-thinking, and we can move on our technology plan,” said Sheriff Allen.

The new contract with Axon includes body cameras that will allow for two-way live streaming along with a suite of other technology including car cameras with built-in license plate readers and updated tasers. It also helps that it’s the same company Albuquerque Police Department uses for its camera system.

“The biggest thing is that all the collaboration that we’re doing with the police department, District Attorney’s Office, they’re already with Axon. So, when we do cases, it’s much easier as far as administrative duties for the District Attorney’s Office to put a case together,” said Sheriff Allen. “I really do believe this is going to benefit our community.”

Since the request was approved by commissioners, Sheriff Allen said the new technology could roll out as soon as November of this year.