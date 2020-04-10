Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 69-year-old man

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered and missing 69-year-old Marlo Lucero.

Marlo is five feet, seven inches, with brown eyes and gray hair, weighing 150 pounds. Marlo was last seen on April 9, 2020 near Wyoming and Constitution in Albuquerque. Marlo was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and a gray hat.

The Sheriff’s Office says that due to ongoing concerns for Marlo’s safety that anyone with information is urged to call 911 or their dispatch at 505-798-7000.

