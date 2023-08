BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a crash on Tuesday evening. It involved a fatality.

BSCO said two vehicles crashed on westbound I-40, near the Carnuel exit. New Mexico State Police are helping with traffic control. There is also a separate single-vehicle rollover east of the crash.

Details are limited, but authorities are asking drivers to slow down and be patient.