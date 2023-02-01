ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep your eyes on the road, and be aware there will be checkpoints. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said they’re planning on trying to cut down on impaired driving during the month of February.

“The Sheriff’s Office strongly believes in the importance of saving lives through proactive strategies and encourages citizens to take an active role in their community and report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “If you consume alcohol or drugs, do not drive, and have a plan to get home safely.”

The Sheriff’s Office plans on conducting DWI-focused patrols through the end of February. They’ll also be conducting sobriety checkpoints.

If you do consume alcohol, the Sheriff’s Office urges you to avoid driving. Instead, use a rideshare service to help make Bernalillo County a safe community.