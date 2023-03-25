BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office took time Friday to help out some furry friends.

BCSO’s Community Engagement and PIO donated dog treats to the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center. They also helped out walking some of the dogs.

They said nearly 180 animals are in need of loving homes and encourage anyone interested in adopting to reach out to the animal center.