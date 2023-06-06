BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a big pay bump. They said the raise makes them the highest-paid law enforcement agency in the state.
Tuesday night, county commissioners approved the deal which was reached through negotiations between the county and the Deputy Sheriff’s Union.
It includes raises as high as 17% for deputies, bringing the base salary for a deputy first class to nearly $36 an hour.
The county is also offering hiring bonuses of $10-15 thousand as well as cash incentives for employees who stick around for three to four years and those who stay for more than 22 years.