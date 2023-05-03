BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office needs help. They’re trying to design patches for two of its units.
The department has launched a contest for kids in grades six through 12, asking them to create artwork for its Safe Child and Missing Person Unit.
Students also need to write a short essay. BCSO has blank templates on its Facebook page to print out.
Entries are due June 2. The winners will be revealed the following week.