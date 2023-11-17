BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating two deaths as homicides. They do not appear to be connected.

First Case

BCSO said, on Thursday around 12:35 p.m., a dead man was found in the Parajito Mesa in Bernalillo County. Authorities think the man, seemingly in his mid-20s, was killed.

Second Case

On Thursday night, there was a fatal shooting in the 2500 block of Cuatro Milpas Drive SW. Around 11:18 p.m., a person was reported to be yelling for help. A man was found with a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital. He died Friday morning.

If you have any information about these two cases, contact BCSO. You can call 505-798-7000 or email violentcrimes@bernco.gov.