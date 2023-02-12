BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A woman accused of hitting a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputy at a suspected drag racing event is in custody. Deputies were called to the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot on Friday for reports of drag racing.

BCSO said 18-year-old Ashley Loya intentionally rammed a deputy as she was fleeing the area. She was taken into custody after crashing near University and Rio Bravo.

The deputy was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Loya is now charged with aggravated battery on a police officer, aggravated fleeing, and DWI.