ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local shelter animals are in need of more supplies. Officials with Bernalillo County Animal Care Services said they need blankets and towels.

New or gently used towels, filling-less blankets, fleece blankets, washcloths, and flat sheets are needed for shelter animals in Bernalillo County. The county asks for used items to be cleaned before they’re handed over.

To donate any of these items, the drop-off location is at Bernalillo County Animal Care Services Department at 3001 2nd Street SW, Albuquerque (87105).