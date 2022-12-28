NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has selected artists for two public art projects. The county has selected the artist, Paz to create a mural for the Bridge Blvd renovations. Design Plus LLC will install a neon light display at the Route 66 Visitors Center.

Paz plans to use fried clay tiles and painted images in the mural project. Paz plans to work with students from nearby elementary schools to create many of the clay pieces. It is expected to be done by the end of 2023. Design Plus LLC will be installing a neon light display at the Route 66 visitor center. This is the same team who redesigned the El Vado and Monterrey Motel. This project is expected to be done in summer of 2023.