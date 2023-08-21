BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, August 21, is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. One of the ways Bernalillo County is raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl is through the KeepNMAlive website.

The website gives people information on the risks of fentanyl. According to the National Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is the most biggest drug threat in Albuquerque. The website also includes resources such as: treatment options, available support groups and video testimonials from parents who lost their children to fentanyl.

Bernalillo County offers detox centers, community programs and inpatient/outpatient care. For more information click here. The county will also be partnering to present a series of workshops on fentanyl education in October.