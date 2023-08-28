NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has agreed to provide an additional $70,000 to the University of New Mexico for continued maintenance and improvements to UNM North Golf Course. The county and university executed the initial agreement in 2012 and it runs through 2027.

The additional money come from the county’s land management fund and will be used for course open space and trail improvements. “The new funds provided will support the university’s efforts to continue to provide the highest standard of care to preserve this beloved green space and trail for future generations,” District 3 Commissioner Adriann Barboa said in a release.

Bernalillo County has provided $1.5 million for irrigation replacement, creating a landscape trail around the course and tending to forest canopy on the course.