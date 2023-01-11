NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Entries for the Bernalillo County’s Premium Pay for Eligible Employees Grant are on hold. The county has received an influx of applications which prompted the pause.

About $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was set aside for the program to support frontline workers.

No new applications can be submitted right now, but those that have already done so will have their application processed in the order received.

Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials said applications will be re-opened only if there is any grant funding left over.