NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is considering whether to follow Albuquerque’s example and install speed cameras outside city limits. Some think it might help cut down on speeders.

The proposal, sponsored by County Commissioner Walt Benson, cites statistics from Albuquerque police showing drivers are slowing down along stretches where the cameras went live earlier this year.

The county’s program would be modeled after the city’s with a $100 citation issued after a review process determines the violation is valid. The idea is on the agenda for discussion at Tuesday’s commission meeting.