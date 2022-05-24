ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is leasing space in the East Mountains to provide better behavioral health services there. The county will create a community support center in the old Just Imagine Gallery in Tijeras. Services will include emotional support and short-term mentorship for mental health issues.

The county hopes to have the center open in August. It will operate five to six days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will cost the county $3300,000 a year for the first two years, paid for by the Behavioral Health Initiative.