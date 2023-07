BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and State Police said a joint operation between the two departments netted five arrests, four stolen motor vehicles, and two guns.

BCSO said three of them were arrested for receiving or transferring stolen vehicles.

Raul Guerra Martinez, 24, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

Francisco Tafoya, 31, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.