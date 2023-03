NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for high school students interested in a paid summer internship. The internships will allow students to get their foot in the door with a variety of opportunities.

All interested applicants must be age 16 – 18, the county says graduating seniors are eligible. The internship pays $13.50 per hour. For more information and to apply visit Bernco.gov/jobboard. The deadline to apply for a summer internship is April 28.