ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re new to New Mexico or have been here all your life, there’s always more to learn about our most precious resource, water. Friday, July 28, you can check out an hour-long documentary on the history and challenges of New Mexico’s acequias.

More than just water-carrying ditches, acequias are a vital resource for farmers, ranchers, and communities throughout the state. They also represent a key community that comes together over shared resources.

“Acequias: The Legacy Lives On” is a new film by Aracely “Arcie” Chapa, who has been involved in the University of New Mexico’s Center for Regional Studies. The film follows several storylines to retrace acequia history and examine current struggles.

The film has been shown on New Mexico PBS and is now coming to the Gutierrez-Hubbell House in the south valley, at 6029 Isleta Blvd. SW. The film will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday July, 28.

Following the film, Chapa will conduct a question-and-answer at 8:00 p.m. The event ids free, but attendees are asked to email dottaviano@bernco.gov to help keep count of attendees.