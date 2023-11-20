BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Bernalillo County is partnering to to offer safe rides for Bernalillo and Sandoval County residents.

Starting Wednesday, November 22 at noon through 2 a.m. November 27, the “Take A Ride On Us” program will offer an Uber credit of up to $10 off per ride for 1,500 rides. The credit is valid for two rides per person with the code ABQTURKEY23. The discount code does not include tips and can only be used on Uber rides, not Uber Eats.

The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. To access the discount, customers can open the Uber app and enter the code under the vouchers section.