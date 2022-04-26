NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is continuing with rent and utilities assistance for people that owe money. The county continues to have money available from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

According to a release from the county, with funds from the federal government, the county implemented its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and more than 531 households have been able to prevent evictions and more than $3.7 million in rent relief have been distributed to county residents who live outside the city of Albuquerque.

To be eligible, the following criteria must be met:

Since March 2020, experienced financial impact from COVID-19 such as loss of employment, employment disruption or had work hours reduced

Live within the boundaries of Bernalillo County, but outside the city of Albuquerque or tribal lands

For more information and to apply visit: www.bernco.gov/rent