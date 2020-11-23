Bernalillo County looking to improve broadband services in East Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the increased need for high-speed internet, Bernalillo County is looking to improve services in the east mountains. The county and the village of Tijeras are conducting a survey to determine broadband needs for residents and businesses. The county says it’s considering applying for a USDA Community Connect grant to improve service in the area. There is no timeline for when improvements would be made.

