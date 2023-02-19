BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Less than a year after the City of Albuquerque got speed cameras, others could be following suit. Now, more speed cameras could be coming to the metro area.

Bernalillo County Commissioners are expected to consider a proposed ordinance that could bring speed cameras to county roads. The proposed county ordinance is modeled after the city’s ordinance.

According to the bill, since the city installed speed cameras on Gibson near San Mateo, drivers going 20 above the speed limit has dropped by 70%.

The county’s cameras would be contracted by a third-party clocking people going over the posted speed limit. That data would then be sent to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, which will determine if a violation occurred and if a ticket is warranted.

If speeders are given the ticket, they would have to pay a $100 fine or do community service. Still, there has been no word yet on where the speed cameras would go or how many would be installed.

The county commission is expected to hear this proposal in their meeting on Tuesday.