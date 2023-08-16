BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County launched a new way for members of the public to sign up for emergency notifications. The Everbridge emergency notification system will send messages to individuals on their landlines, mobile texts, or emails about severe weather, fire danger, road closures, and more.

“We are very excited to roll this out because, in a disaster, seconds matter. The sooner we can get the information out to the public, so they can act, the better,” said Emergency Management Director Thomas Walmsley.

To receive alerts from Everbridge, text BernCounty or Bernalillo to 888777 to enroll the phone in the system. An automated response text will provide a link to add more contact information.

BernCo employees are automatically enrolled for internal communication alerts, which can include weather delays, closures, and safety messages. Residents who previously signed up to receive emergency alerts from Nixle should automatically receive alerts from Everbridge, the county said.