NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting “Kids Night Out,” Friday at the Los Padillas Community Center. Kids Night Out is scheduled to run from 6 – 10 p.m.

Officials say the event gives kids in kindergarten through eighth grade a safe place to have fun. They say it also gives parents an opportunity to enjoy a night out for themselves. There will be a live DJ and games for kids to play. Registration is $12 per kid and dinner for the kids is included. To register visit berncopros.perfectmind.com.