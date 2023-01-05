NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new grant offering added pay for essential workers will be available on January 9 starting at 8:00 a.m. The Bernalillo County Premium Pay for Eligible Employees Grant will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The county is using $5 million in relief funds to give employees who worked in areas deemed as critical to the health and well-being of its residents, according to a Bernalillo County press release. Organizations that qualify for this grant include for and nonprofit businesses that employ workers making up to $20 an hour or less, not including tip wages in any of the following places of work:

  • health care
  • emergency response
  • sanitation
  • disinfection and cleaning
  • maintenance
  • grocery stores
  • restaurants
  • food production
  • food delivery
  • pharmacy
  • biomedical research
  • behavioral health
  • medical testing and diagnostics
  • home and community-based health care or assistance with activities of daily living, family, or childcare
  • social services
  • public health
  • mortuary
  • critical clinical research, development, and testing necessary for COVID-19 response
  • educational, school nutrition, and other work required to operate a school facility
  • laundry
  • elections
  • solid waste or hazardous materials management, response, and cleanup
  • work requiring physical interaction with patients
  • dental care
  • transportation and warehousing
  • hotel and commercial lodging facilities that are used for COVID-19 mitigation and containment
  • other hotels with staff that meet the essential worker roles

Self-employed people who meet eligibility requirements will only be able to apply for up to $3,000 as the sole worker in their licensed business. More information is available online.