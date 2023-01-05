NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new grant offering added pay for essential workers will be available on January 9 starting at 8:00 a.m. The Bernalillo County Premium Pay for Eligible Employees Grant will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The county is using $5 million in relief funds to give employees who worked in areas deemed as critical to the health and well-being of its residents, according to a Bernalillo County press release. Organizations that qualify for this grant include for and nonprofit businesses that employ workers making up to $20 an hour or less, not including tip wages in any of the following places of work:

health care

emergency response

sanitation

disinfection and cleaning

maintenance

grocery stores

restaurants

food production

food delivery

pharmacy

biomedical research

behavioral health

medical testing and diagnostics

home and community-based health care or assistance with activities of daily living, family, or childcare

social services

public health

mortuary

critical clinical research, development, and testing necessary for COVID-19 response

educational, school nutrition, and other work required to operate a school facility

laundry

elections

solid waste or hazardous materials management, response, and cleanup

work requiring physical interaction with patients

dental care

transportation and warehousing

hotel and commercial lodging facilities that are used for COVID-19 mitigation and containment

other hotels with staff that meet the essential worker roles

Self-employed people who meet eligibility requirements will only be able to apply for up to $3,000 as the sole worker in their licensed business. More information is available online.