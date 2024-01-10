BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The federal government is sending $640,000 to Bernalillo County in order to boost their emergency response capabilities. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“This grant will allow us to purchase essential sheltering equipment,” Bernalillo County Director of Emergency Management Tom Walmsley said in a press release. “The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire highlighted a critical statewide gap in our ability to provide aid for people with disabilities in times of emergencies and disasters. Thanks to this grant, we’re now set up to develop New Mexico’s first access and functional needs shelter trailer, which will be outfitted with vital equipment to care for individuals with special needs.”

The county says the grant will support projects like buying utility terrain vehicles and emergency sheltering. $125,000 of the grant will go to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for the Metro Air Support Unit, and some will go to training and SWAT gear. The county will also put $30,000 towards election security at the county clerk’s office.