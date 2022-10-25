ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than $100,000 has been given to Bernalillo County from the New Mexico Environment Department. The award is a part of the Recycling and Illegally Dumping (RAID) grant for the fiscal year 2023.

Fifteen communities, tribes, and pueblos received grants alongside Bernalillo County. The grants add up to $800,000 for 19 projects. The Bernalillo County award totals $113,636. Rural areas are a big target for the funds.

“Working in collaboration with the Illegal Dumping Partnership, this educational outreach will help to deter and reduce the occurrence of illegal dumping in our community and raise awareness of proper scrap tire management, specifically recycling and disposal,” said Lucas Tafoya, Illegal Dumping Partnership chair, “This campaign will not only benefit Bernalillo County but the entire state of New Mexico.”

A list of fund usage can be seen below.

Change the cost of scrap tire collection and recycling

Reduce illegal dumpsites

Establishing recycling facilities

Create recycling infrastructure

Equipment for recycling and scrap tire management

Marketing regarding recycling and scrap tire management

Educational outreach on scrap tire management, recycling, and illegal dumping

Products made by a recycling facility

Contracting with vendors to promote recycling

Over the last 16 years, the New Mexico Environment Department awarded 353 RAID grants which have added up to more than $11.2 million.