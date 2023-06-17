BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue (BCFR) is trying to hire more firefighters by changing their requirements. The department is shortening its hiring process by removing a prerequisite.

“This is a big group. When I first pulled up, I saw all of the cars, and it was crazy to see how many people showed up,” said Joseph Gonzales, BCFR Academy Applicant.

Dozens of fire academy applicants filled the Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue Training Academy early Saturday morning. The academy hosted a practice day so that applicants could see what the physical exam includes.

The academy will start in August, but this time, there’s a unique difference. Applicants will no longer need to have an EMT license before applying. Instead, they will get the training during their time in the academy. The change is meant to hopefully attract more applicants and make it easier for them to start the academy.

“We really hope that this allows an opportunity for maybe some of the people that said, ‘I have the desire to serve, but maybe I don’t have this educational component.’ We really hope that this allows them the opportunity to understand that they can come and get that educational component with us,” explained Lt. Robert Arguelles, BCFR.

The group, officials said, has been one of their largest groups yet. Some of those applicants said getting rid of the EMT requirement saves them a lot of time.

“I probably wouldn’t be able to join until next year. A lot of people, I think, take their EMS basic classes through CNM, so, I think, that’s a semester or year. I would’ve ended up taking that and have to postpone the training,” explained Raevin Richardson, BCFR Academy Applicant.

“We don’t have to have the requirement now for the EMT Basic, so this gives me the opportunity to actually get in if I get past everything. Get hired on and then actually attempt to go through school through Bernalillo County,” stated Gonzales.

The training could change by next year. BCFR said they’re looking to build a different physical fitness assessment.