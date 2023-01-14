BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A county employee is facing criminal charges. Investigators said he pretended to be a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) deputy and threatened a credit union worker.

An employee of the US Eagle on Juan Tabo reported Paul Durkin was upset over problems opening an account and claimed he was a BCSO lieutenant.

The employee says Durkin used offensive slurs against her in emails, called her a liar, and referenced her husband by name. When she called BCSO, she learned Durkin was not and never had been a deputy there. In fact, he works in IT for the county.

The county said Durkin is still employed while they review the situation.