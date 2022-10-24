NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some living in Bernalillo County are confused after receiving mail saying they applied for rent assistance, except they didn’t.

“The city didn’t tell us anything they just replied back to the email and said that they would deny the claim,” said Julie Green, a homeowner in Tijeras.

Green said she was confused after receiving an email saying her renter applied to the county for rent assistance and that she needed to approve it.

“When I asked him about it, he told me ‘No that’s not me I didn’t request anything from Bernalillo County’ and he replied back to them saying that it was a fraudulent claim and that he had not done that,” said Green.

The county said they would deny the claim. However, many others in the East Mountains claim the same has happened to them. According to Bernalillo County, the area is being targeted by scammers.

“We have a great team of processors that review the applications whether they come in via paper, through our email, through fax, even on our online system,” said Bernalillo County Economic Development Manager, Carolyn Tobias.

In 2021, the federal government gave funding to Bernalillo County through the American Rescue Plan, to help renters and landlords.

Bernalillo County said they have to review applications for rental assistance. That’s why people are receiving emails, phone calls, and mail. They said it would help their team if those receiving the letters respond to the county to ensure the claims are denied.

“Any letters that property owners are receiving it’s because we want to just ensure that they are in fact landlords that they have a tenant,” said Tobias.

It’s considered fraud to make these false claims. The county reports any form of fraud to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The county did not reach back to KRQE about how often thieves may get away with this scam or if any have gotten away with this.

Bernalillo County says they have paid out more than $7 million to residents living outside of Albuquerque.