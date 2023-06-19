BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County is considering a measure that would reimburse landlords for damages caused by some tenants.

It comes after both the city and the county passed ordinances, prohibiting landlords from rejecting tenants because they plan to use housing vouchers.

Groups, including the New Mexico Apartment Association, objected and said the new rules create more burdens for landlords.

The latest proposal is a pilot program allowing landlords to apply for county funds to address damages caused by voucher tenants.

The proposal is on Tuesday’s commission meeting agenda.