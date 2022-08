NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners will hold its Tuesday meetings virtually. Officials say the decision to hold the meetings virtually is due an increase in COVID cases across New Mexico.

Zoning Meeting – August 9, 3 p.m.

zoom link – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87487699490

Board of County Commissioners Administrative Meeting – August 9, 5 p.m.

zoom link – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87049573544

The meetings will also be streamed live on Bernalillo County’s YouTube channel and website.