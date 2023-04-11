BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission has called off Tuesday night’s meeting. The county says the commission had a light agenda with items that did not require immediate attention, prompting its cancellation.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 25.