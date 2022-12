BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — An old sock might not seem valuable, but they can be reused for a multitude of things. The Bernalillo County Animal Shelter is looking for used or new socks.

The Animal Care and Resource Center has launched a drive seeking new or gently used socks. The collected socks will be turned into toys for the pets.

Those collecting the socks said they even accept unpaired socks.

Socks can be dropped off at the shelter through December 15.