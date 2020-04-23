Bernalillo County clerk to start issuing marriage licenses again

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Some good news if you’re hoping to get married, the Bernalillo County clerk will soon start issuing marriage licenses again. It will be by appointment only starting on April 27. Walk-ins will not be allowed and there will still be social distancing requirements only the two applicants will be allowed in and at least one must be from New Mexico. For a list of what documents you need to apply for a marriage license, click here.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss