Bernalillo County clerk to start issuing marriage licenses again

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Some good news if you’re hoping to get married, the Bernalillo County clerk will soon start issuing marriage licenses again. It will be by appointment only starting on April 27. Walk-ins will not be allowed and there will still be social distancing requirements only the two applicants will be allowed in and at least one must be from New Mexico. For a list of what documents you need to apply for a marriage license, click here.
