Bernalillo County clerk to start issuing marriage licenses again

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People of all ages are celebrating birthdays in a different way during the coronavirus pandemic. Although they couldn't have a traditional birthday party the Holguin family still managed to celebrate Josiah who is celebrating his fifth birthday Wednesday. Josiah's mom says it was all a big surprise.

Drive-thru birthday parties are becoming a popular trend. Wednesday, Aaron Frankel threw a surprise birthday party for his wife Melissa celebrating her 50th birthday. You can see friends even decorated their cars. One carload waiving New Mexico United flags. They also had a cake that looks like the Charmin bear holding toilet paper sitting next to some Clorox wipes.