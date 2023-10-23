ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an epidemic that is plaguing the country. Now, Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque are developing a Fentanyl Awareness Week.

According to the CDC, the number of deaths from fentanyl nationwide is up 3% from 2019. The county and city is dedicating this week to fentanyl awareness. According to Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, they’ll be offering various workshops and providing resources to those dealing with the devastating effects of the drug. “It impacts all of our communities right, the whole family usually, right now we don’t have a lot of services for folks if they are seeking treatment or want recovery,” Barboa said.

Kurly Tlapoyawa is the director at Ancora Café and Bakery, where they provide jobs and skills training to those in recovery. He said he’s seen the problem first hand. “A high number of our cliental of the people who are currently in our program have personal experience with opioids and fentanyl in particular,” said Tlapoyawa. “

On Sunday, they’ll be closing with a candlelight vigil but one that organizers said will be to raise awareness.