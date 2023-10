BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — With Fentanyl Awareness week starting on Monday, Bernalillo County is aiming to educate the public about the dangers of the deadly synthetic opioid.

On Sunday, they did a screening of the movie ‘All the World is Sleeping’ that was filmed in New Mexico.

The film showed how humans face addiction, and what the community can do to provide support to those in need facing addiction.

