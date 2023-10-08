BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County Animal Care Services hosted its first-ever “Bark Party.”

The event took place at Rangewood Reclaimers Ranch and was filled with activities for four-legged friends.

It was also an opportunity for adoptions, vaccinations, and microchipping.

Officials said they planned this event for Balloon Fiesta goers to provide them with something to do between the morning and evening Fiesta events. They said it also gives the locals a” much-needed getaway” from the city and the traffic the Fiesta brings.